Eugene Bareman, the head coach of UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg at City Kickboxing, isn’t worried about Ulberg being stripped.

Bareman said this week that Ulberg will not fight his teammate Navajo Stirling for the UFC light heavyweight title, even though there is a good argument that they are the top two fighters in their weight class.

While some fans have suggested that Ulberg should be stripped because he won’t fight Stirling, Bareman said he’s not worried about that happening.

Carlos Ulberg Won’t Be Stripped, Says Coach

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Bareman said that he’s not concerned about Ulberg being stripped since there have been similar situations between two teammates not wanting to fight in the UFC and the champion not losing their belt.

“There’s precedent for this all over the UFC (not stripping Ulberg),” Bareman said (via Bloody Elbow).

In fact, Bareman doesn’t even think the UFC matchmakers will offer the fight, since he’s made it clear that both men won’t fight each other.

“No, because there has to be a fight on the table and it has to be offered. Why would they offer us a fight when we’ve said that. They’re not going to offer us a fight if we said that we’re not going to fight,” Bareman said.

“It just wouldn’t come across the table because they know that, we’re just standing on our ground here.”

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Dana White’s Reaction Will Be Interesting

The UFC is enjoying a rare off week this weekend for Thanksgiving, so reporters haven’t had the opportunity to ask UFC president Dana White what his thoughts on this situation are.

While it’s not fair to put words in White’s mouth, we do know that White has said many times that he views the UFC as an opportunity to make money for yourself and help your family have a great life. For Stirling to make the most money possible, he would need to become the UFC light heavyweight champion, which won’t happen if he is unwilling to fight Ulberg, which appears to be the case, as Bareman has squashed the fight.