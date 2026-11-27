UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates does not view the interim belt as the same thing as winning the undisputed title.

You would think that Prates would be thrilled that he would be fighting Michael Morales for the interim UFC welterweight belt at UFC 336. But for Prates, it’s basically just another fight, as he doesn’t care about the interim belt, since the undisputed UFC welterweight title that Islam Makhachev holds is what he’s truly after.

Carlos Prates Comments on Interim Belt

Speaking to Uncrowned’s Ariel Helwani, Prates said that he’s happy that he’s being paid really well right now since an interim title fight pays more, but at the end of the day, he wants Makhachev’s undisputed UFC welterweight belt.

“I’m happy, but I’m not thinking about money. Of course the money is good, but if you do things the right way, the money’s going to come anyway. I think about the title. I want to get the title. An interim title, for me, is not the real title. Not the real champ. That’s the point. Of course I want the belt, that’s part of the prize. I work hard for this, and if I fight for the interim title, it’s not my fault. It’s Islam’s fault because he said he wants to fight and be active, blah, blah, blah. Now he’s running. But, for sure, it’s not a real title. I don’t feel like it is,” Prates said (via Bloody Elbow).

Carlos Prates Favored to Beat Michael Morales

With the fight still two months away, Prates is the betting favorite to defeat Morales at UFC 336 for the interim UFC welterweight belt.

Prates is a -180 favorite, with Morales as a +150 underdog for their UFC 336 co-main event clash, per FightOdds.io.

Prates has been going out there and knocking everyone out in devastating fashion, but Morales is a stud himself, and he’s never lost before. So, this will be a very interesting matchup when it goes down on January 30 in Toronto at UFC 336, a stacked numbered card that is headlined by UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van defending his 125 lbs belt against Manel Kape.