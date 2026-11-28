UFC bantamweight Song Yadong said that he is open to fighting Merab Dvalishvili next in a potential No. 1 contender’s bout.

Song is coming off a brutal KO win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai that could very well earn him a title shot against UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. But with the UFC likely targeting a rematch between Yan and rival Sean O’Malley instead, Song may have to fight once more before he gets his title shot.

If that’s the case, it’s just fine with him.

Song Yadong Willing to Fight Merab Dvalishvili

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Song said that he’s willing to fight Dvalishvili next to prove he’s worthy of a UFC bantamweight title shot.

“They haven’t told me yet – I am waiting. But I am OK to fight one more time. I will get another knockout, then fight for my belt. … Yes, I think Merab makes sense. He is asking for the fight, and I will take it. We will fight, then I will get title shot,” Song said.

For what it’s worth, Dvalishvili has also said that he wants to fight Song next, so it appears that both men want this fight, and now it’s up to the UFC to book it.

If a Song vs. Dvalishvili fight does happen, then it could very well headline a UFC Fight Night card given the potential title implications, or it could be on the main card of a numbered UFC event since it’s a big fight between two of the best fighters in the weight class.

Song Yadong Shares Prediction for Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley 2

While a rematch between Yan and O’Malley hasn’t been made official yet, it does feel like that’s the direction that the UFC is leaning, and if that happens, then Song believes that the champ will retain his belt.

“If they fight again, O’Malley will probably win again if the judges give it to him. I think Petr Yan is the more skilled fighter between them,” Song said.

If Yan vs. O’Malley 2 gets finalized, look for it to headline a numbered UFC event next year.