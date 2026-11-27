Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has his “back against the wall” when he fights Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya has lost four straight fights and five of his last six. At age 37, he is on the downside of his career, and now he takes on another dangerous foe when he steps into the Octagon with Magomedov in a fight where he could get knocked out yet again.

Israel Adesanya Is in For a Tough Fight

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, UFC commentator Alan Jouban said that he believes Adesanya is in for a tough fight next weekend against Magomedov.

“It is (do or die). Israel Adesanya has his back against the wall. This is a guy that – he’s one of the greats. Izzy was very beloved when he was the champion. I love him. I think he’s absolutely one of the best we’ve ever seen, right behind Anderson Silva in the all-time at middleweight. He’s on that skid right now, and I know it feels like a nightmare for him right now. And ‘Shara Bullet,’ in Saudi Arabia. This is a lot on his plate. You look at stylistically, ‘Shara Bullet’ is like a kicker who kind of fights at a certain range, and could or could not make it an exciting fight. We could have two guys looking like counterpunchers and it becomes one of these fights where nobody did anything, or nobody did enough to say, ‘I deserve that win.’ You don’t want that, especially in a loss. You have all these question marks. He has his back against the wall,” Jouban said.

Israel Adesanya Needs a Win

Adesanya is already a UFC Hall of Famer, and his legacy as one of the greatest middleweights of all time is cemented. But if he wants to make another title run, then he absolutely needs to win this fight, as a fifth straight loss would pretty much eliminate any chance of him ever fighting for the belt again.

Though Magomedov is dangerous, Adesanya is the favorite to win this fight, one that is essentially a must-win matchup for him.