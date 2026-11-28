UFC lightweight Dan Hooker wants to see his teammates at City Kickboxing, Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling, fight for the 205 lbs belt.

Earlier this week, CKB head coach Eugene Bareman said that Ulberg and Stirling would not fight each other, even if the UFC light heavyweight title is on the line, because the two men are “brothers.”

But if you ask Hooker, their teammate at CKB, the two men should scrap it out for the belt.

Dan Hooker Wants to See Carlos Ulberg Fight Navajo Stirling

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Hooker said that, if it were up to him, Ulberg would fight Stirling for the belt at 205 lbs.

“I’m from a pretty rough-and-tumble gym, let the boys play. That’s where I’m at, but I already said that. I was like, man, I’d bash Oscar (Willis) for 50 bucks and a pack of smokes. I’m not taking anyone’s opinion into account, but Eugene, I’m not sure what he’ll do. He probably will not want the boys to compete against each other,” Hooker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Bareman has made it clear that he does not want to see his two star light heavyweights fight each other, but ultimately, the UFC matchmakers are the ones who make the fights, so in the end, it’s the UFC’s decision.

Coach Makes the Final Decision

Even if Ulberg and Stirling wanted to fight each other, Hooker said that the final decision comes down to what coach Bareman wants.

“It’s not like we have a vote or anything, it’s kind of just down to Eugene. But that’s the thing: If Eugene says they’re not fighting, is everyone going to accept that? But man, what if he doesn’t want them to? He doesn’t want to put himself in that position where he’s having to choose between two of his fighters,” Hooker said.

“At the end of the day, for a coach, it’s an incredible problem to have that you’ve built a champion and a contender head and shoulders above everyone else that the fight needs to happen. As a coach, it’s about the best problem you could be facing.”