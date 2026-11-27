Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw is stumping for a UFC light heavyweight title bout between teammates Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling.

With a 7-0 record in the UFC and a KO win over Jiri Prochazka in his last fight at UFC Qatar, Stirling has punched his way to a title shot at 205 lbs. The only problem is that they are teammates at City Kickboxing, and the gym has said they won’t allow the two men to fight, even if it’s for the belt.

But Dillashaw thinks that’s a mistake.

TJ Dillashaw Wants Carlos Ulberg to Fight Navajo Stirling

Speaking on the “STUDIO SHOW PODCAST,” Dillashaw explained why he thinks Ulberg and Stirling should fight each other.

“They should fight each other. Ultimately, you’re friends, come shake some hands, be like let’s make a grip of cash, let’s start a rivalry and fight each other. This is not a team sport. Yes, we fight on a team, we have friends, but those friendships can end like you’ve seen with me. Those friendships can turn fast, and you make a lot of money for it. I beat (Renan) Barao, yeah, my name got big, but not as big as it got when I was fighting Cody (Garbrandt) just because of all the (explosive). All the drama, all the publicity, all the stuff brought millions of eyeballs and it was a lot better for my career than me even winning the title the first time. So, I think you shake hands and go for it,” Dillashaw said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Will the Fight Happen?

Based on everything we are hearing right now, a fight between Ulberg and Stirling isn’t going to happen, as there is an agreement at City Kickboxing for teammates not to fight each other.

However, all it takes is for one of the two men — likely Stirling — to say that he’s not agreeing with that plan and to get up, walk out the door, and leave the gym to go somewhere else.

If he leaves the gym, then he’ll likely get his title shot, and we’ll see Stirling get to fight Ulberg.