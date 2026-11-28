UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that he is “buzzing to go” as he looks to return from the torn ACL he suffered this summer.

McGregor tore his right ACL in his UFC 329 main event fight against Max Holloway in July. But he has been hard at work in his rehab as he looks to get back into the Octagon in 2027.

Conor McGregor Excited to Return

Taking to his social media, McGregor says that he is “buzzing to go” while saying he has plenty of gas left in his tank.

“40second WW KO! Loads left in this tank! BUZZING TO GO. #BringItOn,” McGregor wrote on X.

40second WW KO! Loads left in this tank! BUZZING TO GO ⚡️ #BringItOn https://t.co/5z0ERYBBxH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2026

Who Will Conor McGregor Fight Next?

While McGregor has said that he wants to fight Holloway in a trilogy bout when he returns to the cage for the final fight of his UFC contract, the promotion may go in another direction.

Interesting, former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently suggested that McGregor should fight Justin Gaethje in a superfight, encouraging the UFC lightweight champion to give up his belt.

“I think it’s neither (Volkanovski or Tsarukyan), I think there’s a big fight potentially with, and Kamaru Usman said this, so I’m gonna credit Kamaru, of Gaethje and Conor McGregor. No (not for the belt), I think Justin deserves a big payday, and Conor McGregor is in his last fight, and I believe the UFC believes that Justin can beat him, so they do that,” Cejudo told MMAFighting.com.

Whatever McGregor’s final UFC bout is, he has vowed that he will break all of the records for the final time that he steps into the Octagon.

Will that come against Holloway, Gaethje, or someone else such as Michael Chandler? Right now, we don’t know who the UFC wants to match him up against.

But given how big of a name McGregor still is in this sport and how many eyeballs he brings to his fights, there is no doubt that his next fight is going to be among the biggest fights in UFC history, as it will likely be the last time he steps into the Octagon.