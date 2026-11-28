Arman Tsarukyan and Henry Cejudo were surprisingly involved in a war of words and appear serious about facing each other. Tsarukyan and Cejudo are separated by two weight classes in MMA. However, that is not the case in RAF.

Tsarukyan and Cejudo are scheduled to compete against Anthony Pettis and Song Yadong, respectively, tonight at RAF 15. They have both been active in the wrestling promotion, having competed several times this year.

While both competitors do not wrestle at the same weight class, that did not stop them from trading jabs with each other. Cejudo then made it known that he would have no problem facing Tsarukyan on the RAF mat.

Arman Tsarukyan and Henry Cejudo Trade Insults Before Agreeing to RAF Matchup

Arman Tsarukyan took aim at Henry Cejudo during his RAF 15 pre-match press conference. He made reference to Cejudo’s previous upset loss to Merab Dvalishvili, saying it was embarrassing for a wrestler with his credentials.

“I cannot see [Cejudo], where is he? Someone show him. Please, stand up on the chair. I want to see you, brother,” Tsarukyan said. “Of course I do want to wrestle him. RAF doesn’t want to put me against Cejudo because they know I can beat him so easy, so they take care of him. But, we’ll see. Of course it’s good wrestling, but now he’s only caring about comedy style now.”

He continued:

“[Cejudo] knows he cannot wrestle anymore very well. He even lost to [Dvalishvili]. How Olympic champion can lose to an MMA fighter is ridiculous.”

Cejudo clapped back during his pre-match press conference. Not only did he express interest in a matchup, but he also offered to face him in his home country.

“Arman Tsarukyan, where are you? Don’t leave just yet. I think we do it in Armenia. I think talk is cheap. You know, yeah, I did lose to Merab and that is embarrassing,” Cejudo said.

Cejudo Agrees to Wrestle Tsarukyan at Catchweight

Cejudo also agreed to wrestle Tsarukyan at a catchweight to ensure there is no weight cut for the UFC contender.

“If we’re able to settle this at the proper weight class and do it right, I guarantee my hand gets raised. I wanna go to your town and beat you in front of your people,” Cejudo said during the RAF 15 pre-match press conference. “I go up 13 pounds to compete against you. [169 pounds?] That’s fine. Whatever you want.

The former two-division UFC champion also clapped back at Tsarukyan for bringing up his loss to Dvalishvili. He referenced Tsarukyan’s own loss to Colby Covington.

Cejudo made light of that loss, particularly because Covington had since lost to UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. in a grappling match.

“You lost to Colby Covington. Colby Covington, the dude got tapped out by a dude in 40 seconds. He got tapped out by a dude in 40 seconds,” Cejudo said.