UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is OK with Alexander Volkanovski fighting Justin Gaethje next, on one condition.

Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender in the UFC lightweight division to Gaethje’s lightweight belt, but the organization is said to be seriously considering booking Gaethje against Volkanovski next in a superfight between champions.

Tsarukyan says that’s just fine with him, but on one condition: that Gaethje vacates his belt.

Arman Tsarukyan Wants Justin Gaethje to Vacate Belt to Fight Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Tsarukyan said that he’s fine with Gaethje fighting Volkanovski next, but only if Gaethje gives up his belt, because Tsarukyan is tired of waiting for his long-awaited title shot.

“If Gaethje wants to fight Volkanovski, he’s got to leave the belt and do like a random fight without the title because I’m the number one contender and the UFC told me that I’m fighting for the belt. I don’t think they’re going to do something else,” Tsarukyan said (via Bloody Elbow).

What Will the UFC Do?

With Gaethje and Volkanovski both 38 years old and nearing the end of their respective MMA careers, a superfight between these two for all the marbles does make a lot of sense, as both can walk away into the sunset afterwards.

But, as Tsarukyan said, if that’s what the UFC wants to do, then he still wants to fight for the title, though it would be against someone else — potentially someone like Paddy Pimblett or Ilia Topuria.

So we will have to wait and see what the UFC wants to do with the lightweight division, and first, we need to find out what Gaethje himself wants to do, as he’s been on the fence about whether or not he wants to fight again or retire from mixed martial arts.

Gaethje is coming off the best win of his career over Topuria at UFC Freedom 250, so if he retires now, he’d be walking away on top of his game. But at the same time, he’d also be leaving a lot of money on the table, which is why a Volkanovski superfight makes so much sense.