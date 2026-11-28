Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo made a bold suggestion for Conor McGregor‘s next opponent. Cejudo made a strong case for reigning lightweight champion Justin Gaethje to face McGregor upon his return.

McGregor is currently recovering from his leg injury. The injury occurred during the opening exchange of his return fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329. It was unfortunate for the Irishman, as it marked his first fight in five years.

McGregor is eager to return to the octagon and fight on the final bout remaining on his current UFC contract. He has expressed interest in running it back with Holloway, but the UFC matchmakers will ultimately make the decision.

While McGregor being awarded a lightweight title shot is unlikely, Cejudo revealed how McGregor vs. Gaethje could become a reality.

Ex-UFC Champion Henry Cejudo Makes Bold Suggestion for Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent

Henry Cejudo suggested that the UFC book a fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje. One of the main reasons for his suggestion is his respect for Gaethje, who has always come through for the promotion.

‘The Highlight’ always puts on exciting fights and Cejudo feels that he should be rewarded with a lucrative fight. Cejudo also pointed to McGregor’s contract status and is confident that Gaethje would have a favorable matchup.

With McGregor potentially leaving the promotion, ‘Triple C’ backed Gaethje in a potential bout to ensure the Irishman does not leave with a win.

“I think there’s a big fight potentially – and Kamaru Usman brought this up, so I’m going to credit Kamaru on this one – [Gaethje] and Conor McGregor. No, I don’t think for [the lightweight championship]. I think Justin deserves a big payday and I think Conor McGregor is going, it’s his last fight, and I do believe that the UFC believes that Justin could beat him. So, I think you do that,” Cejudo told MMA Fighting.

He continued:

“I think [Gaethje could] relinquish the belt and who knows, man, maybe since Dana White loves [Alexander] Volkanovski so much, maybe he should do Arman [Tsarukyan] vs. Alexander Volkanovski [for the vacant lightweight title].”

What Would the Contested Weight Be for a Hypothetical McGregor vs. Gaethje Fight?

If the UFC were to book McGregor vs. Gaethje, the bout would most likely be contested at welterweight.

McGregor’s latest bout against Holloway, who competes at lightweight, was also contested at welterweight. Fighting Gaethje at 170 pounds ensures that ‘The Notorious’ does not have to worry about cutting weight or being undersized.

Gaethje could very easily compete at 170 pounds, which could give him a break from having to cut weight as well.

Additionally, contesting the fight at welterweight would also ensure that the lightweight division does not get held up. Gaethje could vacate the title and move up to face McGregor. If he wins and decides to continue fighting, he could return to lightweight for one more fight.