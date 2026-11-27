Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong are set to meet again, but this time on the wrestling mat at RAF 15. The event takes place tomorrow night at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and streams live on FOX Nation. For fans outside the United States, the event will stream live on Real American Freestyle’s YouTube channel.

Cejudo will defend his RAF Lightweight Crossover Championship. The match will mark the second time ‘Triple C’ and Yadong have competed against each other. Their first meeting took place in the main event of UFC Seattle last year.

That fight ended in controversy, as Cejudo was unable to continue following a double eye-poke. Because of when the eye-pokes occurred, the fight went to the scorecards. Yadong did enough to earn a technical decision.

Just as he did when he faced Merab Dvalishvili in RAF, he will aim to avenge another loss. Cejudo will clearly have the advantage, considering he is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler. However, as Dvalishvili was able to prove, there is still a slight possibility for an upset.

Still, Yadong is expected to have an uphill battle if he wants to defeat Cejudo in his own sport.

RAF 15: Full Match Card

RAF 15 features plenty of notable competitors and multiple title matches.

The full RAF 15 match card is as follows:

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong – Main Event – RAF Lightweight Crossover Championship

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis – Co-Main Event – RAF Middleweight Crossover Championship

Kennedy Blades vs. Alexis Gomez – RAF Women’s Middleweight Championship

Real Woods vs. Sebastian Rivera – RAF Featherweight Championship

Sergio Pettis vs. Cody Garbrandt

Roman Bravo-Young vs. Matt Ramos

Chance Marsteller vs. Akhmed Usmanov

Michael Caliendo vs. Cesar Alvan – RAF Welterweight Championship

Geno Petriashvili vs. Yonger Bastida

Haley Augello vs. Miranda Maverick

Cayden Henschel vs. Conor Beebe – RAF Featherweight Crossover Championship

Danny Sabatello vs. Jacob Schultz

Clay Guida vs. Lucas Valente

Cejudo Opens Up About His Matchup With Yadong

Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on his main event matchup against Yadong.

The former two-division UFC champion noted that he was happy to be able to run it back with Yadong. Cejudo was disappointed with how their previous encounter ended, and hopes their wrestling match will have a better result.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s good what Real American Freestyle is doing. Obviously, our [fight] ended in maybe not the best fashion, at least for me. I was seeing double. When it happened, when I got poked in the eye, I think for like for months, I was seeing double, triple at times,” Cejudo told MMA Fighting.

Cejudo also heaped praise on RAF’s Chad Bronstein. Although he is not promoting MMA fights, ‘Triple C’ feels Bronstein deserves Promoter of the Year recognition.

“What Real American Freestyle is doing and the events that they’re putting on, I mean for crying out loud, it’s going to be hard for them to not give Chad Bronstein Promoter of the Year if you think about it for what he’s done and the sellout events that he’s done.”