Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt made an announcement ahead of the upcoming UFC Cleveland event.

UFC Cleveland takes place on February 13, 2027, at Rocket Arena, with a five-round middleweight main event between Bo Nickal and Joe Pyfer.

Garbrandt, an Ohio native, wants to fight on the card — and it will likely be his retirement fight.

Cody Garbrandt Likely Set to Retire

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Mike Heck, Garbrandt said that he wants to fight at UFC Cleveland, and he hopes to fight former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in a trilogy fight.

“Cody Garbrandt confirms UFC Cleveland will most likely be his last fight: ‘(My dream opponent) would be T.J. Dillashaw, but we can do any amount of steroids or performance-enhancing drugs that we can and go out there and (expletive) each other up.'”

The only fight that we know right now for UFC Cleveland is the Nickal vs. Pyfer main event, but we are surely going to see more bouts added to this event in the upcoming weeks as this card is coming up in short order.

If Garbrandt is placed on the card as he has requested, look for him to be on the main card, and potentially even in the co-main event of the card.

Will Cody Garbrandt Get What He Wants?

Now 35 years old, Garbrandt has lost three of his last four fights, with his last outing being a knockout loss against Adrian Yanez at UFC 329 in July.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has been on a steep decline over the past several years, and his durability has been the biggest issue, as his chin is not the same as it once was. But he is still a big name in the sport, and if he wants to fight at UFC Cleveland, then the UFC matchmakers are likely to make it happen.

As for who he will fight, Dillashaw seems unlikely since he is not on the UFC roster anymore. But there will certainly be other veteran fighters on the roster whom Garbrandt could fight in his final UFC bout, so we’ll see what’s next for him.