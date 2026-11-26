Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub encouraged current light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling to leave his gym, City Kickboxing.

On Thursday, Eugene Bareman, the head coach of City Kickboxing, said that Stirling will not fight his teammate, UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, for the belt.

“Boys from the same gym don’t fight. We’ve had this agreement from the very beginning of the gym. Some things are bigger than fighting. Friendship and the bond you’ve built with someone are bigger than fighting,” Bareman told the media.

Schaub thinks Stirling going along with this is a big mistake.

Navajo Stirling Making a Big Mistake

Taking to his social media, Schaub explained why Stirling is making a big mistake and why he needs to find a new gym immediately.

“Navajo needs to find a new gym. Period. A teams ‘code of honor’ shouldn’t stop a young man’s dream. That’s just dumb and Navajo will regret it. What’s good for Eugene isn’t good for Navajo,” Schaub wrote on X.

Navajo needs to find a new gym. Period. A teams “code of honor” shouldn’t stop a young man’s dream. That’s just dumb and Navajo will regret it. What’s good for Eugene isn’t good for Navajo. https://t.co/y6k4cF84WQ — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) November 26, 2026

A Good Point

A lot of people don’t necessarily agree with some of the things that Schaub says, but in this case, he is 100% correct.

While it’s certainly an awkward situation for two teammates to fight each other, the thing is, why else did Stirling get into this sport? Was it to just be the second-best fighter in the world, or does he want to be the champion?

Right now, it appears that City Kickboxing is protecting Ulberg, which seems to be a mistake given that he is currently injured anyways. While not fighting Stirling is fine for Ulberg, since he holds the belt, it’s not fine for Stirling, because he is a contender and he needs to fight for the belt, which is his ultimate goal in the sport and in life.

Right now, the teammates, Stirling and Ulberg, have agreed to not fight each other. But as time goes on, things could potentially change, and Stirling may make a wise decision to leave a gym that is holding him back and realize that he needs to start worrying about himself first and foremost.