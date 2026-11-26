The Korean Zombie issued a statement following the death of Eddie Cha, his long-time striking coach at Fight Ready MMA.

Cha died on Tuesday at age 53. It was shocking news to hear, as he is one of the top striking coaches in MMA and was the mentor to so many great fighters in the sport, including, of course, The Korean Zombie.

The Korean Zombie Reacts to Eddie Cha’s Death

Taking to his social media after hearing the news of Cha’s death, The Korean Zombie shared his reaction to the sad news.

“I can really feel it when I come to Coach’s house. I’m always with you in everyone’s memorial posts. I loved Coach so much, really. I miss you so much. I keep crying. Coach, you lived a good life, in a good place, a comfortable place. I hope you go to a good place, a comfortable place, and I will definitely meet you again, and I will wait for that day. I love you so much, my friend,” The Korean Zombie wrote on his Instagram.

A Massive Loss for MMA

Cha’s passing is a massive loss for MMA, as he was one of the top striking coaches in the sport and was extremely well-respected and held in high regard by everyone in the UFC.

The promotion itself released a statement following Cha’s death, expressing its condolences to his family for their unimaginable loss.

“UFC is devastated to learn about the passing of Eddie Cha. Eddie served as a coach to numerous UFC fighters over the years, and was a friend to many of us within the organization. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones,” the UFC wrote in a statement.

It’s just a massive loss and one that is going to be difficult for everyone in the MMA community to move on from, as he was an incredible coach and a good man.

There has been a GoFundMe set up in the wake of Cha’s passing, where you can make a donation to the family to help cover their funeral and memorial costs.