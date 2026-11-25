Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo shared his reaction after hearing the news of his former coach Eddie Cha’s death.

Cha died on Tuesday, November 24, at age 53. No cause of death was announced.

The news was sad and shocking, as Cha was one of the most well-respected and successful coaches in the sport, including coaching Cejudo to a UFC championship as a member of Cha’s Fight Ready MMA Gym in Arizona.

Henry Cejudo Reacts to Eddie Cha’s Death

Taking to his social media, Cejudo shared his reaction to Cha’s death.

“This one really hurts. I’m still in shock of what happened. Eddie Cha was a good man, good friend, good husband, good coach, and most importantly, a great friend. To all the great times we spent together, won and even cried. You’ve made an impact in my life, Coach, and I will forever be grateful. It hurts me that you’re gone but I can feel your spirit. Rest in peace, Master Eddie Cha,” Cejudo wrote on his Instagram.

Eddie Cha’s Students

Cejudo was arguably Cha’s most famous student, but he was far from the only one, as you also had other successful fighters such as The Korean Zombie who were also coached for many years by Cha at Fight Ready MMA.

It’s just a massive loss for the sport of mixed martial arts, as Cha was an incredible coach and touched so many people in the game over the years.

Bruno Silva, the UFC flyweight fighter, also took to social media to share his feelings about Cha’s passing.

“The best MMA coach I ever had , you taught me so many things. I returned to FR solely because of you . I wasn’t the first person you trained for a UFC fight, but I was the last one. Thank you for everything my brother. I will remember you forever,” Silva wrote on his Instagram.

Casey O’Neill, the standout women’s flyweight fighter, also shared a message after hearing about Cha’s passing.

“Rest in peace coach Eddie Cha,” O’Neill wrote on her X.

We at Heavy share our deepest condolences to Eddie Cha’s family.