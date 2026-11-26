Former UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith issued a statement after the charges against him were dropped.

Smith was arrested in July in Nebraska on felony charges including attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, terroristic threats, and two charges of first-degree false imprisonment.

Following a full investigation, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges on Wednesday.

Anthony Smith Statement

Here is Anthony Smith’s statement posted to his Instagram in full:

“For months, others have spoken about me, written about me, and formed conclusions about me. Today, for the first time, I will speak for myself. Throughout this ordeal, I have remained publicly silent. That silence should never have been mistaken for guilt, weakness or an inability to defnd myself. I chose to respect the legal process. My legal team and I fully cooperated with the prosecutors office, even when that mean allowing my character, reputation and integrity to be publicly questioned without offering a response.

“I have watched allegations become accepted as facts. I have watched people draw conclusions without knowing the full circumstances. I have witnessed firsthand how quickly a person’s reputation can be dismantled and how little consideration is given to the consequences of doing so. Behind every headline was a real person. A father. A husband. A family. A livelihood. A life that existed long before these allegations were ever made.

“The emotional, financial, personal, and professional devastation caused by this experience cannot simply be erased by the dismissal of charges. There is no way to recover the time lost, undo the humiliation, or erase the pain my family has endured. Unfortunately, we live in a society where accusations often receive more attention than their resolutions. Allegations make headlines, while dismissals rarely receive the same attention. Reputations are destroyed publicly, yet individuals are left to rebuild them privately. That is a reality no person should have to endure.

“To those who stood beside me when it would have been easier to walk away, who refused to allow accusations to define my character, and who supported my family during one of the most difficult periods of our lives, you have my deepest gratitude. You were seen, loved, and forever valued. I never once asked for anyone to take my side. I only hoped that my previous encounters with others and how I’ve treated people would have earned me the benefit of the doubt until all the facts were available.

“I will not apologize for defending my name. I will not be ashamed of a chapter in my life simply because others chose to judge me before the legal process was complete. And I will not allow these allegations to define who I am, what I stand for, or the future I intend to build.The dismissal of every charge brings this criminal case to an end, but it does not erase the damage left behind. I believe in truth. I believe in fairness. I believe in accountability. Those principles should apply to everyone, not just those who stand accused.

“Moving forward does not mean forgetting what happened, nor does it mean accepting the harm that was caused. For months, I afforded the legal process the respect it deserved, even when I felt I was not afforded that same respect in the court of public opinion. My silence was a choice. It was never a surrender.

“I know who I am. I know what I stand for. And I refuse to let this experience take anything more from me or my family. Others have had months to tell their version of my story. It is no longer theirs to tell. I will have more to say in the coming days, but for now I’m going to enjoy Thanksgiving and look forward to getting my life back.”

Anthony Smith MMA Career

The 38-year-old Smith has a 39-23 record in mixed martial arts, having made his debut in the sport way back in 2008.

He is best known for his time in the UFC, where he fought for the UFC light heavyweight title against Jon Jones in 2021, losing a unanimous decision.

He holds notable wins in MMA over Alexander Gustafsson, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Rashad Evans, just to name a few.

Most recently, Smith competed in Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, suffering a TKO loss to Jordan Heiderman in October.