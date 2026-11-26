Ilia Topuria‘s former coach Jorge Climent delivered a bold take about his new team’s impact on him.

Climent claimed that Topuria is not the same fighter, saying his social circle has taken his hunger away.

Topuria, 29, is coming off his TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at the historic White House event. It marked the first loss of ‘El Matador’s career, snapping a 17-fight winning streak.

Topuria split from coach Climent prior to his vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira. That fight saw ‘El Matador’ deliver an incredible 1st round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion.

Climent feels that Topuria may not be as driven as he once was. However, he made it clear that the door is open should ‘El Matador’ want to reunite.

Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Coach Drops Bold Claim About His New Team

Ilia Topuria’s former coach Jorge Climent delivered a bold take on ‘El Matador’s hunger. Climent acknowledged that Topuria is motivated to return to action. However, he still does not believe Topuria has the same hunger to reclaim UFC gold.

“I think [Topuria is hungry to win the lightweight title back], and this is in my humble opinion, he lost some of that hunger by surrounding himself with this new circle of people who have known [him] for a year,” Climent told BetBrothers.

“The way I see it, they took him into a world of comfort and celebrity that I think interests them more than him. They took his hunger away. But I think I will give him his hunger back. And if he’s truly hungry, he has to go back and find the aura we had. That’s down to him,” Climent said.

Climent Reveals How He Would Advise Topuria on His UFC Return

Climent also revealed how he would outline Topuria’s return to competition next year. He feels Topuria needs to aim for an immediate rematch with Justin Gaethje. However, if that does not materialize, Climent suggested that Topuria target Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria and Pimblett have been at odds for years. As a result, that fight could attract a larger audience and lead to bigger paydays for both fighters.

“If the possibility existed, I’d do the Gaethje rematch. If that’s not going to happen, the money fight, the one with the most history, is Paddy [Pimblett]. The animosity they have for each other is real. They’ve been at each other’s throats for years. It’s like a thorn they both need to pull out,” Climent told BetBrothers.

If Topuria vs. Pimblett materializes, Climent is confident that his former pupil would earn a statement win.

“I think Ilia would want to keep it standing and Paddy will want to make it messy, but he could be in for a surprise, because Ilia has trained his ground game: on takedowns, he’s a jet. He’s going to get a nasty shock,” Climent said.