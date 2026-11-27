UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen doesn’t think a camp change is going to save Israel Adesanya’s struggling MMA career.

Adesanya is currently riding a four-fight losing skid heading into his UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight against Shara Magomedov. The losing streak prompted Adesanya to leave his longtime gym at City Kickboxing and train at Unity MMA instead.

But according to Sonnen, a camp change won’t save Adesanya’s MMA career.

Chael Sonnen Comments on Israel Adesanya’s Camp Change

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his comments on Adesanya’s camp change.

“Izzy has left City Kickboxing, and he’s with a new camp, and he believes that they have the answers. There is no scenario in life where Izzy will get better at this point in life, no matter who he’s training with, and that’s just the way it is. Islam Makhachev won’t get better. This isn’t an insult to Izzy. Ciryl Gane will not get any better. Valentina Shevchenko will not get any better,” Sonnen said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“There is a point where you have topped out, and you do everything within the energy you have in a day and the mental toughness that you’ve built to hold that, and you hope that some young guy doesn’t come and pass you. You hope that wherever you got is enough that if you hold this, you can stay on top for a while, and that’s a career. That’s just the way it works. There are no answers anywhere. There is no special training.”

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A Winnable Fight

While Sonnen doesn’t think that Adesanya is about to go on some magical run in the middleweight division if he beats Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia, he at least has an opportunity to snap his nasty four-game losing skid.

“This is a fight that Izzy could win. For sure, but this isn’t a top guy in the world. This isn’t a guy that, if you win, you draw right back into the rotation, and now we’re just one away from a title shot. That’s not what that is and then what happens if you don’t. I can’t go as far as to say that Izzy has lost his spot to a younger guy, but it’s not what it used to be, and now you’ve got different training. It takes years to go into a different system and then excel from that system,” Sonnen said.