UFC light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling said that he’s willing to fight heavyweight Josh Hokit if he drops down to 205 lbs.

Stirling just knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar to become one of the top contenders in the UFC light heavyweight division. But he has confirmed he will not fight his teammate, UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg.

Hokit, though? Stirling is down for that fight if the heavyweight contender moves down in weight.

Navajo Stirling Interested in Fighting Josh Hokit

Taking to his social media in response to Hokit saying that he will “save” the UFC light heavyweight division, Stirling said that he is willing to fight Hokit if he drops down to 205 lbs.

“Book it then @ufc @danawhite,” Stirling wrote on X.

Navajo Stirling Looks at Other Options

Now that Stirling and Ulberg have made it clear that they will not fight each other, Stirling is looking at other options, and Hokit could be one of them.

Hokit has said in the past that his goal is to win the UFC heavyweight title and then drop down to the UFC light heavyweight division and win the belt there. Although Hokit came up short against UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in their title fight earlier this month at UFC 334, he has been stumping for a rematch, and the UFC is reportedly open to running back that fight.

If Hokit doesn’t get the Gane rematch, though, a move down to 205 lbs right now becomes very intriguing, especially since a win over Stirling would more than likely land Hokit a title shot against Ulberg.

So if Hokit does make the move down in weight — and remember, Hokit is one of the smaller light heavyweights as he weighs in the low 230s — then a matchup against Stirling becomes extremely intriguing, as the two men are both dangerous fighters who would match up well stylistically.

We’ll have to see what the UFC matchmakers want to do, but don’t be surprised if we do end up seeing Stirling and Hokit step into the Octagon against one another when it’s all said and done.