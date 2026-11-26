Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw doesn’t think that Kevin Vallejos deserves a title shot at 145 lbs.

After beating Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision at UFC Qatar, Vallejos called for a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, but Dillashaw wants to see more from him before he gets to fight for UFC gold.

TJ Dillashaw Not Sold on Kevin Vallejos Title Shot

Speaking on the “STUDIO SHOW PODCAST,” Dillashaw said that he doesn’t think Vallejos has proven yet that he should fight for UFC gold. Instead, he thinks he needs to fight someone else in the top five before a title shot.

“Not yet, he’s way too soon. He hasn’t beaten – we’ve got Aaron Pico he can fight, he’s got Lerone Murphy, he’s got Jean Silva. He needs to fight someone in the top five other than Aljo. He needs to be in the top five,” Dillashaw said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Kevin Vallejos Didn’t Beat Alajamin Sterling, Says TJ Dillashaw

In Dillashaw’s opinion, the judges got the scorecards wrong, as he believes that Vallejos did not do enough to get his hand raised against Sterling at UFC Qatar.

“I think he won, as well. I mean, I just want to know how did Vallejos score points? Did he score points by defending takedowns? I mean, I really don’t know how he scored points because, in all honesty, he just waited the entire time. Yes, he did a fantastic (expletive) job defending takedowns and even when he did get taken down, his hips are very powerful. But, in all honesty, Vallejos needs to pay his cornerman a bonus bonus,” Dillashaw said.

“That guy won the fight for him. He was just there (expletive) screaming even when the shot didn’t even land. He was like, ‘Yeah!,’ going crazy. It doesn’t make sense to me how Vallejos – yes, it wasn’t a robbery because it wasn’t a crazy discrepancy, but I still don’t think Vallejos did enough to win the fight. I think Aljamain pushed the pressure, going for takedowns, landing more volume. It wasn’t a big shot that dropped Aljo or anything.”