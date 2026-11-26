Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis says that he has his next fight inside the Octagon booked.

Du Plessis was last seen defeating Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City in July. He has been dealing with a hand injury since then, but it looks like he’s finally ready to step back into the cage in early 2027.

Dricus du Plessis’s Next Fight Is Booked

Speaking to Fight Forecast, du Plessis revealed that fans will be seeing him back in the Octagon very soon, as his next fight is booked.

“I’ve been back in training for quite a while, but we’ve been going back into it with injuries management. Obviously I had a big injury on my hand after the last fight, so we’ve been easing into it, and now I’m ready. I feel amazing. Everything is there, and we can start preparing for the next fight. … I honestly believe that the UFC doesn’t even know what to do because I’ve spoken to them, and every time they had a plan, then they change it,” du Plessis said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“It’s a difficult situation, but I said I’ll be ready to fight in February. We’ve agreed to a fight. Me and the UFC, we’ve come to an agreement, and the big news will be out soon. I’m really happy. I’m really happy to announce finally. The next fight, it’s not signed, but I’ve confirmed.”

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Who Will Dricus du Plessis Fight Next?

As for who du Plessis could fight next, the former middleweight champ says that he has requested a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev.

However, the UFC does not like that fight and has given du Plessis a booking against someone else, which could be Brendan Allen.

“I’ve asked for Khamzat now. We said I want that fight and they said no. They don’t want to do that right now. I said if that’s the next fight they want to make, I’m definitely keen for that fight again because believe me, he’s not fighting the same guy that he fought that night,” du Plessis said.