Charles Oliveira Thinks Carlos Prates Beats Islam Makhachev

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is picking Carlos Prates to dethrone UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Though the Makhachev vs. Prates fight is not official yet, it is widely expected to be the next UFC welterweight title bout, and it could potentially take place at a rumored UFC 336 event on January 30 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

If the fight materializes as is expected, then Oliveira — who previously was finished by Makhachev when they fought for the UFC lightweight title in October 2022 — likes the Brazilian Prates to upset the Russian Makhachev and win the UFC welterweight title.

Charles Oliveira Picking Carlos Prates to Beat Islam Makhachev

Speaking to Sherdog.com, Oliveira explained why he thinks Prates beats Makhachev.

“I think Garry showed Prates the blueprint. I usually say these matchups will be close, but this time, I believe Prates has a real chance to win. Beyond being a sniper, he possesses knockout power and is a black belt in jiu-jitsu. If he lands those kicks to the ribs and calves, just like Garry did, he could catch the champion off guard. If Islam doesn’t secure a finish in the first or second round and Prates maintains the composure he’s shown in his recent fights, he has everything he needs to win,” Oliveira said.

Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates Betting Odds

According to the latest betting odds for a Makhachev vs. Prates fight, the champ is a -250 favorite to win, while the comeback on the underdog Prates is +207.

Given that Makhachev is the reigning and defending UFC welterweight champion and is riding a 17-fight win streak at the moment, it’s very difficult to pick against him regardless of who the opponent is, as he is one of the best pound-for-pound MMA fighters in the world.

That being said, he’s not a natural welterweight, so Prates will enter this bout with a massive size advantage. If Prates can keep this fight standing and land his power shots from the outside, there is a very real chance that he can knock Makhachev out and be the first man to defeat him inside the Octagon since 2015.