Chase Hooper Returns at UFC 335 in Las Vegas

Fan favorite Chase Hooper returns for the final UFC event of 2026. The American fighter takes on Chris Padilla at UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in the lightweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the matchup to Heavy.com after an initial report from Connected MMA. Both fighters are currently unranked but hope to challenge for a spot in the top 15 of the lightweight division in 2027.

The Dream

Chase Hooper has fought in the UFC since 2019. The now 27-year-old tried to win a UFC contract on the Contender Series in 2018. Hooper won his fight, but UFC president Dana White said he still needed more experience and gave him a developmental deal. With this deal, Hooper was able to use the UFC Performance Institute, and the matchmaking for his fights outside the UFC was handled by the UFC matchmakers. After two wins and one draw, Hooper signed with the UFC in 2019. Back then, still as “The Teenage Dream,” he won his debut in the first round against Daniel Teymur. Hooper struggled early on in the UFC and couldn’t put a winning streak together. The American fighter was literally learning on the job and had to develop his striking game by fighting in the UFC.

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After a knockout loss against Steve Garcia in 2022, Hooper went on his best winning streak in the UFC. He won five consecutive fights, including wins over veterans Jim Miller and Clay Guida. Last summer, Hooper was on the verge of being ranked but got stopped in the first round by knockout against Alexander Hernandez. After also losing by knockout to Lance Gibson Jr. earlier this year, Hooper knew he needed a win in his most recent fight against Mitch Ramirez. Hooper was too heavy at the weigh-ins but finished Ramirez by rear-naked choke in the first round. Now he takes on Chris Padilla, one of the most underrated fighters in the division.

Extremely Underrated

Chris Padilla is four years older than his opponent Hooper but has only fought in the UFC since 2024. Padilla had already ten years of experience in the regional scene when he got signed to the UFC. He won multiple titles and got signed after beating UFC veteran Justin Jaynes for the UNF title. Padilla took on highly-touted prospect James Llontop in his short-notice UFC debut. Padilla made an immediate impression by finishing the Peruvian fighter via rear-naked choke in the first round. In his sophomore fight in the UFC, Padilla overcame adversity against Rongzhu. He closed up the Chinese fighter’s eye with an elbow and won by doctor stoppage.

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Last year, Padilla kept extending his winning streak by beating both Jai Herbert and Ismael Bonfim. With four wins in four fights, Padilla got a step up in competition earlier this year against MarQuel Mederos. Padilla thought he won the fight by decision, but right after the scorecards were read, there was an error. The fight was supposed to be a majority draw. Padilla was furious with the decision but moved on and took on Nasrat Haqparast in his most recent fight. Padilla was winning on the scorecards but finished the fight one second before the end of the third round via arm-triangle choke. He now takes on Chase Hooper and hopes to earn his sixth win in the Octagon.

UFC 335 – December 12