Colby Covington Shares Surprising Take on Islam Makhachev

Former UFC fighter Colby Covington shared a surprising take on UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev’s decision to not fight at UFC 336.

Makhachev was penciled in to fight Carlos Prates at UFC 336 but turned the fight down, with the UFC instead going with a matchup between Prates and Michael Morales.

That has led to plenty of criticism toward Makhachev, who has been criticized by fans and media for refusing to defend his belt at UFC 336. But Covington, surprisingly, is backing the UFC welterweight champ.

Colby Covington Supports Islam Makhachev

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Covington openly shared his support for Makhachev’s decision not to fight.

“I was surprised, you know. Islam just fought, like two or three months ago, I thought, and he just had a title defense. Give him a little time to get through Ramadan. The January date for him didn’t work out, give him some time to fight him after Ramadan. Those guys aren’t worthy to be fighting for an interim title. What have those guys done?” Covington said.

“Michael Morales has fought nobody. He’s been tested by nobody. He’s had an impressive win streak and some nice showcasing wins, but he hasn’t had, like, a premier marquee matchup, a main event shot with an ex-champ or a title challenger. So I don’t think that deserves to be an interim title, but that’s why the UFC and Hunter Campbell are so great at what they do, and they see something, and they know something. That’ll be an exciting fight, for sure. That’ll be an all-striking battle, and I think someone will get knocked out, for sure.”

Colby Covington Predicts UFC 336 Main Event

Covington, by the way, thinks Prates beats Morales.

“I think Prates. I think Prates is a little cleaner striking. Morales swings recklessly, and I just don’t think he’ll be ready for Prates’ pinpoint accuracy. But you never know. That’s why they get locked in a cage, and I’m not discrediting Morales because he’s a great fighter, and he’s had some great wins, but I just think that Prates is a little bit cleaner with his striking,” Covington said.