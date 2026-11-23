Long-time UFC welterweight fighter Stephen Thompson revealed whether he is truly retired from mixed martial arts or not.

Thompson knocked out Charles Radtke in the featured bout at UFC 334 last week and immediately announced his retirement from MMA. At age 43, “Wonderboy” was the oldest fighter on the UFC roster at the time of his retirement.

But as we know, many MMA fighters who retire change their minds quickly. Will that be the case with Thompson?

Stephen Thompson Says He’s Completely Done

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Thompson was asked if he would change his mind about retirement. He said that he’s completely done, as he’s busy coaching his Upstate Karate school and spending time with his baby daughter.

“This is it. To be honest with you, there’s so many fighters out there that rely on the fight game for so many years, that’s their identity. The fight game is not my identity. My true identity is here at Upstate Karate. I’m glad I have this as well. Because I didn’t have to fight to make a living. I didn’t. I did it because I loved it. I loved the competition. I’ve always been a competitive person. I don’t need it. Yes, it was fun. I’ve had great experiences. Wins and losses, like I said but my identity is here at Upstate Karate teaching the kids, the families and it’s difficult for some of these guys to get away from that when they’ve been a fighter, when they’ve been that identity for so many years, what are they going to do after? What am I going to do? So they come out of retirement. For me? I don’t need it. I don’t have to have it,” Thompson said.

“I’ve got five-month baby girl and being gone it eats me. I hated being out there this past week and being gone for so long away from her and my honey.”

Other Sports Could Be in Play

While MMA won’t happen, Thompson has said he would be interested in doing RAF wrestling, so other sports could be in play even though he’s done with MMA.