UFC superstar Conor McGregor is back in the gym and preparing for his return to the Octagon following his injury at UFC 329.

McGregor tore his ACL against Max Holloway in their rematch at UFC 329 in July. He had surgery afterwards, and he is quickly working his way back as he looks to get back into the cage and complete the final fight of his UFC contract.

Conor McGregor Back in the Gym

Taking to his social media, McGregor said that he’s back in the gym and working hard as he prepares for his comeback to the Octagon.

“Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders. Gearing up for camp. The Notorious is coming,” McGregor said in a video posted to his Instagram.

Who Will Conor McGregor Fight in His UFC Return?

McGregor hasn’t fought since July, and he likely won’t fight again until next summer as he looks to work his way back from his ACL injury.

So, who will he fight when he gets back into the Octagon?

There is certainly a chance that he takes on Holloway for a third time, as it would be a fight that makes sense given that the pair is 1-1 in their first two bouts. But we don’t know yet what the UFC wants to do with these rivals, as it doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep Holloway out until next summer when he is fully healthy and ready to fight right now.

If it’s not Holloway, then a matchup against long-time rival Michael Chandler makes a lot of sense for the Irish superstar, as both McGregor and Chandler have been connected to a fight for several years now.

So, we’ll have to wait and see what the UFC wants to do with McGregor. With only one fight left on his contract, it will be very interesting to see what kind of matchup the promotion wants to give him, knowing that he will likely leave the UFC after that.