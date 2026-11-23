Former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria pitched a stacked card that sees him take on Paddy Pimblett in the main event.

Topuria has not fought since he was stopped by Justin Gaethje via fourth-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 in June. But he is set to make his return in the early part of 2027, and he wants to face Pimblett, a fight that the Scouser also wants.

On the same card, Topuria has an idea for two other great fights.

Ilia Topuria Has Idea for Stacked UFC Card

Taking to his social media, Topuria pitched his idea for a stacked UFC card.

“Paddy and I coach The Ultimate Fighter. Then I rip his head off. Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Last fight on the prelims: McGregor vs. Chandler,” Topuria wrote on his X.

Will the UFC Book This Card?

It will be interesting to see if the UFC likes any of these ideas that Topuria has pitched, as they all make a lot of sense.

Topuria vs. Pimblett would be a fantastic fight, and having them compete against each other on The Ultimate Fighter beforehand makes a ton of sense, too. So, hopefully the UFC can book this fight for the early part of 2027, or if they coach TUF first, then in the middle of next year.

As for Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan, it’s a fight that also makes a ton of sense, as Tsarukyan deserves to fight for the belt and Gaethje is the current champion. The UFC is still waiting to see what Gaethje wants to do, but if he does fight again, then the only fight that makes sense for him at 155 lbs is a matchup against Tsarukyan, unless UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moves up in weight.

As for the last fight that Topuria proposed, a matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be a very fun one, and one that has been years in the making ever since they coached The Ultimate Fighter. We’ll see if the UFC wants to rebook this matchup, but it certainly is a fight that still makes sense.