Damian Pinas Takes on Undefeated Prospect at UFC 335

After a quick finish earlier this month, Damian Pinas already has his next fight booked in the UFC. On December 12 in Las Vegas, he takes on the undefeated Baisangur Susurkaev in the middleweight division. The fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 335.

Multiple sources have confirmed the fight to Heavy.com after an initial report from Russian outlet Vestnik MMA. Both fighters are up-and-coming prospects in the middleweight division. A win could put them in line for a fight against someone in the top 15 in the division in 2027.

Different Power

Damian Pinas was born in Suriname and also represents Aruba. He trains in Brazil at the famous Nova União gym. Pinas started his professional career in 2022 and showed his power in his fights, finishing three fights by knockout and one by submission. In 2024, he signed with Shooto Brasil and took on Italo Gomes. Pinas lost after throwing an illegal kick in the first round. To date, it is his only loss in professional Mixed Martial Arts. He closed out 2024 with a title win at the VXFC promotion and two wins in Shooto Brasil.

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Last year he got invited to fight on the Contender Series to earn a UFC contract. Pinas knocked out Vitor Costa in the first round and earned a UFC contract. ‘The Baba Yaga’ debuted earlier this year against Wes Schultz. He finished the American fighter in the first round by knockout. After beating César Almeida five months later, he faced Andrey Pulyaev in his most recent fight last month. Via an uppercut early in the fight, he knocked out the Russian fighter. With a seven-fight winning and finishing streak, he now takes on Baisangur Susurkaev.

Undefeated

The 25-year-old Baisangur Susurkaev is a year older than his opponent Pinas. He started his professional career in 2019 in his home country of Russia. Susurkaev put together a record of 6-0 in Russia while mostly fighting for the ACA Young Eagles promotion. After moving to the United States in 2024, Susurkaev kept winning. After defeating Irakli Kuchukhidze at Fury FC, Susurkaev got the opportunity to fight on the Contender Series. He took on Murtaza Talha on very short notice. Susurkaev won via TKO in the first round and immediately asked for a debut fight four days later at UFC 319.

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Dana White was enthusiastic and offered him that fight against Eric Nolan. Susurkaev won via rear-naked choke submission in the second round. Three months later, he beat Eric McConico in a tough fight via knockout in the third round. Susurkaev, who looked untouchable before, struggled at times in that fight. He also had problems early on against Djorden Santos but was able to turn things around and finish the Brazilian via rear-naked choke in the third round. Now he takes on Damian Pinas in his fourth fight in the UFC.

UFC 335 – Las Vegas