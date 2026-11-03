Dan Hooker Says Charles Oliveira Ruined UFC BMF Belt

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says that Charles Oliveira ruined the UFC BMF belt based on how he fought Max Holloway at UFC 326.

The BMF title fights in the past have mostly been stand-up-based fights that saw both fighters standing and banging for the fans’ excitement. But in the Oliveira vs. Holloway fight, Oliveira utilized his ground game to win a unanimous decision in a fight the crowd booed.

In Hooker’s opinion, Oliveira ruined the UFC BMF title that night with the way he fought against Holloway.

Dan Hooker Blasts Charles Oliveira

Speaking to Submission Radio, Hooker blasted Oliveira for how he fought Holloway in their BMF title fight at UFC 326.

“It was cool for a bit and then he kind of made it not cool. I think he killed it,” Hooker said (via MMAFighting.com).

“You know where they (expletive) it up? They should have kept it like Nate Diaz, (Jorge) Masvidal kind of (expletive). They completely (expletive) it when they were like – they had badass (expletive) fighting for it like that, but then it should be the guys that want to throw down and just talk (expletive) as well. That was kind of like me, Bobby Green, could lose 20 times and he’s still a BMF contender. Then they had Max do it, and he’s like the nicest guy in the (expletive) world. Talk (expletive) Say you’re going to knock the other guy’s head off, that was like our belt. That was the guys whose careers are a (expletive) mess. ‘Gamebred’ was hot and cold for a minute, Nate Diaz, all our records are a (expletive) mess. It’s going to be a lot harder for us to get our hands on the nice, shiny, clean one. That’s what I’m saying, they let too many nice guys have a crack.”

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