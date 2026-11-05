Dana White Wants to Book Alex Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC president Dana White said that he wants to book a superfight between Alex Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje, but there are roadblocks to it.

After Volkanovski knocked out Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, Volkanovski said that he wants to fight Gaethje in a superfight between two of the best MMA fighters in the world, in what could be a potential retirement matchup for both men.

So, will the UFC book this fight? White says he’s interested in it, but it depends on what Gaethje wants to do.

Dana White Is Open to Alex Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje

Speaking to Jim Rome, White made it clear that he wants to book Volkanovski vs. Gaethje, but it depends on what Gaethje wants to do.

“I would pretty much do anything for Alexander Volkanovski at this point in his career. Great guy, great champion, great athlete. The big question is, what does Justin Gaethje want to do? Justin is coming off this unbelievable win at the White House (over Ilia Topuria). He’s an incredible athlete too; what does he want to do next?” White said.

According to White, the UFC is in talks with Gaethje, but are still awaiting his final decision about what he wants to do next.

“We’re talking to him, but we’ll figure it out. He’s going to have to pull the trigger one way or the other, see if he wants to retire or continue to fight,” White said.

Momentum Building Towards Superfight

While Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 1 contender in the UFC lightweight division, is surely not thrilled to hear what White has to say about being interested in Volkanovski vs. Gaethje, it does feel like momentum is building towards the UFC booking that superfight rather than giving Tsarukyan the title shot at 155 lbs.

As good as Tsarukyan is, it seems like White wants to give Volkanovski the chance to move up to lightweight and get a chance to win a second belt. But again, it ultimately depends on what Gaethje wants to do, and based on what White said, it seems like he has to make up his mind.