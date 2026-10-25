Dana White Reacts to Alexander Volkov’s UFC 333 Performance

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov’s performance at UFC 333.

In a main-card heavyweight bout, Volkov defeated Rizvan Kuniev via unanimous decision to extend his current win streak to three straight fights.

Volkov has now won seven of his last eight fights as he continues to climb the UFC heavyweight rankings and get closer to an elusive title shot.

Dana White Comments on Alexander Volkov’s UFC 333 Outing

Speaking to the media after UFC 333, White commented on Volkov’s outing against Kuniev, while responding to a reporter’s question about whether or not the performance was good enough to get a title shot.

“He had a good performance tonight, and we’ll see what happens next,” White said.

The UFC president was also asked about a viral clip that happened at the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference, where White did not appear to recognize Volkov, who was in the audience asking a question.

White, however, is adamant he knew it was Volkov all along.

“Yeah, of course I knew it was him. And if I didn’t know it was him, (Alexander) Volkanovski said it to me three times. He said, ‘You know who that is, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know who that is.’ That isn’t the first time that a fighter has gone up there and done an interview or asked a question. I thought it was like a schtick he was doing, and I was waiting for the punchline, and it never came. We only did the co-main and main, and I’m assuming that he thought he would be able to be a part of the press conference and say, ‘Hey man, I want my title shot,’ and that’s what that was, not like some schtick he was trying to do,” White said.

Play

Alexander Volkov Closing in on Title Shot

Now riding a three-fight win streak, Volkov is likely one more win away at worst from getting a title shot against the winner of the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight between champion Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, and he very well be next in line to fight the winner.

However, Volkov will have to wait and see what happens between Sergei Pavlovich and Alex Pereira at UFC 335, as the winner of that bout could get the next title shot instead. We’ll see what happens, but Volkov surely put himself in a good position with the big win over Kuniev.