Daniel Cormier Blasts Dan Miragilotta for UFC Vegas 123 Mistake

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier blasted referee Dan Miragliotta for the mistake he made in the UFC Vegas 123 main event this past Saturday.

Miragliotta stood up Tom Nolan and Renato Moicano, which almost immediately led to a finish, as Nolan was given an “unfair advantage.”

Daniel Cormier Blasts Dan Miragliotta for Inexcusable Reffing Error

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier blasted Miragliotta for his decision to stand Moicano and Nolan up at UFC Vegas 123.

“I will say – without a shadow of a doubt, with no second thought in my mind – I may have seen, from right next to the octagon, one of the biggest referee errors I’ve ever seen in my entire life. What I saw on Saturday night was one of the biggest officiating errors I’ve ever seen in my entire life. And I’m not talking about in the moment. I’m saying this a couple days afterward and sitting on it and thinking on it,” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com)

“Right away I said, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.’ You cannot take somebody off of someone’s back. … I don’t care what the rule is. What I care about is knowing that it’s a dominant position. It is a dominant position. There are positions in fighting that you never change. … There was no stalling. He was not being timid. He was actually attempting to try to get to that position.”

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Daniel Cormier Says Dan Miragliotta Needs a Break From Reffing Fights

In Cormier’s opinion, Miragliotta needs a break from reffing MMA fights after the brutal mistake he made at UFC Vegas 123, and he hopes that Miragliotta isn’t booked for the UFC Vegas 124 card this weekend or the UFC 334 card next weekend.

“Dan Miragliotta needs a reset. There’s a show this weekend at the Apex; Dan Miragliotta should not be there. There is a show in New York City (UFC 334) where the heavyweight title will be on the line; Dan Miragliotta should not be there. … It is so clear that the mistake led to the change in the outcome that you have to have a penalty. Everybody else is held accountable. We’re all held accountable for our actions. Nobody should be above that, officials included. This is not me just (expletive) on Dan Miragliotta. This is not me going at anyone; I don’t want to do that. But you’ve got to be held accountable for your actions when they’re bad,” Cormier said.