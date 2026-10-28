Daniel Cormier Admits Fumble With Sean O’Malley at UFC 333

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier admitted that he made a fumble by not mentioning Sean O’Malley’s name at UFC 333.

In the co-main event of UFC 333, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Merab Dvalishvili.

During the post-fight interview with Yan, Cormier pointed out Song Yadong, who was in the crowd, as being the next contender for the bantamweight title. But he didn’t mention O’Malley, who beat Song earlier this year via unanimous decision at UFC 324.

Now, we know why.

Daniel Cormier Says He Forgot Sean O’Malley Beat Song Yadong

Speaking on his YouTube channel in an interview with O’Malley, Cormier admitted his fault for not remembering in that moment that O’Malley beat Song this year and likely should be ahead of him in the bantamweight title queue.

“Like I said, Song Yadong is in the building. You have beat Song Yadong, and honestly, in that moment, I actually forgot that you beat Song Yadong. You got a victory over Song Yadong, and then you got a victory, obviously, at the White House. And after the White House, if you watch the fight, me, Joe (Rogan) Jon (Anik), and I believe we’re saying we think Sean should fight for the belt right now, but that didn’t happen,” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Daniel Cormier Says Truck Told Him to Mention Song Yadong

As for why Cormier pointed to Song in that moment, Cormier said he got a message from the truck in his earpiece to point out that he was in the crowd.

“The other day, Petr Yan defends his title, and Song Yadong is in the arena, and I said, ‘Well, Song Yadong is right there,’ because if I’m being completely honest with you, the truck is in my ear saying, ‘We’re going to show Song,’ so then obviously I’m going to say Song Yadong is right there in the arena,” Cormier said.

In the end, it doesn’t really matter what Cormier thinks, as it’s ultimately up to the UFC matchmakers to decide if O’Malley or Song is going to be next for Yan.