Diego Lopes Explains Why He Wanted to Fight Charles Oliveira

UFC star Diego Lopes explains why he wanted to fight UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira, a fight that the promotion granted him.

Lopes returns to the Octagon at UFC 335 when he battles Oliveira for the UFC BMF title.

UFC 335 takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diego Lopes Explains Why He Wanted Charles Oliveira

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Lopes explained why he wanted to fight Oliveira.

“I want fun fights. I want fights that can take me to the next level, and Charles is the perfect fight for me. This is the perfect fight for me. You’ll never see me calling out or chasing fighters like, ‘I want this guy, I want this other fight.’ No. If they give me options, I want to fight the toughest, the most difficult guy to fight. That’s what I want. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Charles. We’ve shared moments and taken pictures, and we’ve been together at several events. We have mutual respect, but work is work. When the cage closes, I’m sure he’s going to try to rip my head off, and I will be looking to do the same. Friendship stays outside of the cage,” Lopes said.

Diego Lopes Reflects on Fighting for the BMF Title

As for getting the chance to fight for the BMF title, Lopes believes that he is the perfect man to get a chance to fight for the title, one that the most exciting fighters in the promotion have gotten a chance to compete for.

When you talk about the most exciting fighters in the sport, Lopes is right there, and so it makes sense he’s getting this fight.

“I’m not getting this opportunity for no reason. I think this BMF talk is nothing new, this is not something people started talking about two weeks ago with the rumors of the fight. This is something people have been talking about for a long time. It’s not me saying this, but a lot of people think I have the style, and I think that’s what got me this opportunity,” Lopes said.