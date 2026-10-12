Diego Lopes Interested in Fighting Justin Gaethje for BMF Title

Brazilian MMA star Diego Lopes says that he is interested in fighting UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, but for the BMF title.

Lopes returns to the Octagon at UFC 335 on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he battles Charles Oliveira for the BMF title.

Lopes is moving up to lightweight for this fight, and while a win over Oliveira would put him in the division’s elite, he doesn’t see himself getting a title shot against Gaethje next, even if he beats Oliveira.

A BMF fight, though, is something he believes is very possible.

Diego Lopes Open to BMF Fight Against Justin Gaethje

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Lopes admitted that the thought of a BMF title fight against Gaethje is very appealing to him, as he doesn’t see himself getting a UFC lightweight title shot even if he beats Oliveira. A BMF title fight, on the other hand, is something he believes is very feasible.

“I don’t know if I could fight for the (lightweight) title. Actually, even if I win in dominant fashion, I don’t know if I’d get a title shot, but I think it would be a very appealing matchup. Let’s take Justin Gaethje, for example. They always seem to look for fights that work well for him in the sense that he doesn’t have to worry about jiu-jitsu, or about getting taken down, or as much about all the things he’d have to consider if he fought Charles, because he already knows Charles has great jiu-jitsu, can take him to the ground, and can submit him, as he’s already done. Or Arman, where he’d have to worry a lot about Arman’s wrestling. Or Topuria, who has very sharp boxing. I think that stylistically, a fight between him and me could be a convenient matchup for him. I don’t know if I’d get a title shot, but if I win this fight, I’d like to defend the BMF title — and if it’s against Justin Gaethje, even better,” Lopes said.

Diego Lopes the Underdog Against Charles Oliveira

Per the latest betting odds for the upcoming UFC 335 card, Lopes is the betting underdog against Oliveira.

Right now, the odds see Oliveira as a -145 favorite, with the comeback on the underdog Lopes at +125.

The oddsmakers are giving Lopes plenty of respect here despite the fact that he is the underdog, as Oliveira is the bigger man and has had far more success and experience in the UFC lightweight division.

While Lopes is a terrific fighter in his own right, Oliveira is one of the best MMA fighters of all time and someone who has proven that he can win fights on both the ground and on the feet at lightweight, something that Lopes has still not proven he can do in the UFC.

Either way, this should be an incredible fight between two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today, and UFC 335 can’t come fast enough for this intriguing BMF title matchup between two Brazilian MMA stars.