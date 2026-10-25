Dominick Reyes let his feelings be known, as he and Daniel Cormier traded shots on social media after UFC 333. Reyes criticized Cormier for his commentary during his fight and did not mince words.

‘The Devastator’ earned an impressive 1st round TKO victory over Azamat Murzakanov. Despite the win, Reyes was not pleased with Cormier’s commentary, as shown by a series of posts on X.

Reyes claimed that Cormier is uninformed and has overstayed his welcome on the UFC’s commentary team.

“Sick of being the nice guy while these clowns flat out disrespect and marginalize what I’ve done in this sport. These so called ‘experts.'”

“We’re at a point where we applaud DC for knowing basic grappling moves,” Reyes wrote on X.

Dominick Reyes and Daniel Cormier Trade Shots on Social Media After UFC 333

Dominick Reyes’ posts caught Daniel Cormier’s attention, leading the former two-division UFC champion to respond.

Cormier disputed Reyes’ criticism of his commentary during his bout at UFC 333.

“Yo, Dom, chill. I don’t call you kid negatively. I’ve only spoke truth to you. When you do some amazing [expletive] like you did today, I praise you. If you do something like that last fight with [Jon Jones], I speak truth about that too. But these comments seem like you’ve been carrying something with you for a while. You can always talk to me. I’m not very hard to find,” Cormier wrote on X.

Reyes fired back, claiming that Cormier has been biased toward him.

“My name is Dominick not kid. Yeah, I heard your commentary tonight on my fight. How about the part where Paul called you out for your clear bias? And what did you do? You laughed about it. No, I don’t know where to find you? I’ve literally never seen you anywhere other than around the cage or in the cage post fight. I’m bothered by your lack of research and knowledge whilst commentating,” Reyes wrote on X.

He continued:

“Your ‘expert’ commentary sways the opinions of average fans, and that has a profound effect on our lives. Your clear bias towards fighters from the caucus region is frustrating, especially being an American fighter,” Reyes wrote.

Reyes and Cormier End Social Media Rift Agreeing to Disagree

Reyes and Cormier ultimately ended their social media exchange by agreeing to disagree. Cormier first disputed Reyes’ criticism and informed him that he had spoken to his team after his win.

“You’re tripping, bud and honestly I’ll just find you for a conversation. I actually like you. I told your team how amazing you looked tonight. This may have been your best performance. But this is insane. Just stop! Seriously,” Cormier wrote.

Reyes agreed to leave the issue alone, but he still wants Cormier to take his job more seriously.

“I’m not your buddy, guy. But seriously, I don’t care if you like me, truly. I only care that you have unbiased well-informed color commentary. I will stop now because you asked me to,” Reyes wrote.