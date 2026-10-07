Dricus du Plessis Predicts Strickland vs. Imavov 2 UFC Title Fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis predicted the rumored upcoming title fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

Nothing is official yet, but it appears that the UFC will book Strickland vs. Imavov for the UFC middleweight title sometime in early 2027.

Strickland previously defeated Imavov via unanimous decision in a light heavyweight bout in January 2023, and, four years later, du Plessis thinks he’ll make it 2-0 with another win if and when the two rivals collide for a second time.

Dricus du Plessis Says Sean Strickland Beats Nassourdine Imavov in Rematch

Speaking to Fight Forecast, du Plessis predicted that Strickland will get his hand raised against Imavov in their rematch.

“Imavov has the style of kind of hitting, running, hitting, and running, and he does a great job at that, he doesn’t get taken into a fire-fight. But Strickland, if he goes forward, that pressure is just going to always be such that you can’t let that guy go forward. Imavov’s style is very similar to (Israel) Adesanya’s style. Strickland has proven that he has the antidote to that style. Pressuring, pressuring and his defence is so good. So even if he goes forward, he doesn’t get clipped with those shots because he keeps it safe, because he prioritises the defence. So I honestly believe we’re going to hear ‘and still,’” du Plessis said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Could Dricus du Plessis Fight the Winner?

Coming off a win over Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City in a Fight of the Night-winning performance, du Plessis put his name right back into the title mix at 185 lbs with the big win.

So, could he be next in line for a middleweight title shot? It’s certainly possible.

Of course, we first need to see the rematch between Strickland and Imavov play out, and right now, it appears that there is a money issue between Strickland and the UFC, which is why the fight has not been booked yet.

But if and when it does get officially announced, then du Plessis is going to be right there waiting for the winner of the rematch.