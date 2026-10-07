Esteban Ribovics Calls Out Top-10 Ranked Fighter After UFC 332

UFC lightweight fighter Esteban Ribovics called out two top-10 ranked fighters for his next bout inside the Octagon after his UFC 332 win.

Ribovics picked up arguably the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he stopped veteran King Green in the first round of their lightweight bout on the UFC 332 main card.

Now, he wants a step up against ranked competition.

Esteban Ribovics Calls Out Renato Moicano & Dan Hooker

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Ribovics said he wants to fight either Renato Moicano or Dan Hooker next.

“I think a good fight, a fight that could have a lot of hype, would be (Renato) Moicano, (Dan) Hooker. Those fights. (Moicano) can be a fight since there’s history and people can get behind it. Moicano keeps getting away from all these guys and staying at the top. That could be a good fight. To be honest with you, I don’t like calling out names. I don’t like it. I don’t know why. I just prefer getting a name, and hopefully it is a good one. I’d like to fight everyone. If it was up to me, I’d fight everyone at the top. It doesn’t matter the order,” Ribovics said.

Renato Moicano & Dan Hooker Are Booked

While both of these callouts make sense, as both Moicano and Hooker would make for fun fights against Ribovics, both of these fighters are currently booked, so Ribovics will have to wait and see how their next fights go before potentially getting matched up against either man.

Moicano will take on Tom Nolan in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on Halloween, while Hooker will battle Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar next month.

Should either of these fighters win their fights, then perhaps the UFC could book them against Ribovics next, as they would both be a lot of fun for fans to watch, which is always the goal.

Either way, Ribovics is in a great spot right now after knocking out Green and Edson Barboza in his last two fights, and a top-10-ranked opponent for his next fight seems to be likely.