Farid Basharat Reacts to UFC Release

Former UFC bantamweight Farid Basharat, who was the No. 13-ranked fighter in his weight class, reacted to his release from the promotion.

Basharat was 16-0 in MMA and 7-0 in the UFC but was still removed from the UFC as the organization’s matchmakers decided to not offer him a new contract.

Basharat is now a free agent and free to sign with any other combat sports promotion.

Farid Basharat Comments on UFC Release

Taking to his social media, Basharat shared his reaction to being removed from the UFC roster.

“The news is confirmed, I am no longer with the UFC. I’ve had an incredibly successful time in the organisation. I’m proud and happy with what I’ve accomplished inside the Octagon. I leave with a stainless record. Holding the longest active win streak in my weight division and the fourth longest in the entire UFC. I feel I’m the best bantamweight in the world. I always turned up and fought regardless of injuries and weight deficits. And I always asked for the toughest opponent to get me closer to the title. But my departure clearly has nothing to do with my fighting capabilities,” Basharat wrote on his Instagram.

“Unfortunately the organisation just isn’t what it used to be. They’re heading in a different direction from what we all grew up loving. I want to clarify that since my last fight I was never offered a contract or an opponent, I waited but it never came. I’ve certainly never declined a fight during my whole tenure. I want to thank the UFC staff with whom I’ve developed a great relationship these past few years. And most importantly thank you to the fans for all your support. I’m still young, the best is yet to come inshaAllah.”

What’s Next for Farid Basharat?

Now that Basharat is no longer in the UFC, he can sign with any other promotion.

The most obvious next move for him is PFL/MVP MMA, as his brother Javid Basharat — who was also cut by the UFC — fights in that organization. So there would likely be considerable interest in bringing him in.

There are plenty of other organizations that would be very keen on bringing in a 16-0, undefeated fighter into their promotion, as Basharat has only won during his MMA career.

It is worth noting that Basharat’s 7-0 UFC record only included one finish compared to six decision wins. The company obviously prioritizes finishing ability and not fighters that go the full three rounds, so from that point of view, you can understand why they let Basharat go.

At the same time, he was a top-15-ranked fighter in his weight class, so it doesn’t seem like the best move to let go of someone so talented and let them move on to the next phase of their career.

Either way, Basharat should be able to find a new home in short order, as he’s too talented to linger for long on the free-agent MMA market despite the UFC letting go of him.