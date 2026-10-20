Jacobe Smith Accepts Short Notice Fight for UFC Vegas 123

After a quick win earlier this month against Bruce Whitehead, Jacobe Smith already has his next fight booked. The undefeated welterweight takes on Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 123 in Las Vegas on October 31st. Brown was without an opponent after Carlos Leal pulled out due to an injury.

Multiple sources have confirmed the fight to Heavy.com. Brown looks to bounce back after two recent losses. Smith has won all of his fights so far in and outside the UFC and gets his toughest test to date against Brown.

Rudeboy Needs A Win

Randy Brown made his UFC debut in 2016 as an undefeated fighter, becoming one of the very first prospects discovered and signed through the series Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight. While the Jamaican-American welterweight put together a solid run during his early years with the promotion, his true breakthrough moment came in 2019 when he stopped Bryan Barberena via third-round TKO. This victory kicked off a highly successful stretch for Brown. After securing three more consecutive wins, he faced future champion Jack Della Maddalena. Though Brown lost that matchup in the first round, he bounced back impressively with victories over Wellington Turman and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, capped off by a viral knockout of Muslim Salikhov.

Play

His three-fight winning streak came to a halt at the end of 2024 following a highly controversial split-decision loss to Bryan Battle. While it wasn’t a devastating setback, the defeat stalled the strong momentum “Rude Boy” had captured. Brown rebounded in 2025 by securing a second-round knockout against the durable Nicolas Dalby. That impressive performance earned him his first career UFC main event, where he squared off against Gabriel Bonfim. Unfortunately, Bonfim finished Brown via a brutal second-round TKO from a flying knee. Brown then dropped a consecutive bout against Kevin Holland. Now, finding himself outside of the welterweight rankings on a two-fight losing skid, Brown is set to face Jacobe Smith in a crucial matchup to stay within reach of the top 15.

Undefeated Finisher

For Smith, it will be the biggest fight of his young career in the UFC so far. Smith came onto the UFC radar in 2024 fighting as an undefeated prospect on the Contender Series. He beat Christien Savoie via TKO in the second round. It was one of the best performances that year on the Contender Series. UFC president Dana White was very high on Smith and gave him a contract. Smith debuted in the UFC in 2025 with a knockout win in the first round against Preston Parsons.

Play

In his sophomore outing, the American fighter finished veteran Niko Price via rear-naked choke in the second round. So far this year, Smith has fought twice in the UFC. After a finish over Josiah Harrell, he was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. Holland pulled out of the fight, and Smith got matched up earlier this month against promotional newcomer Bruce Whitehead. Smith won via knockout in the first round. Now, 28 days after that win, he returns to action against Brown.

UFC Vegas 123 – Las Vegas (October 31st)

Main Card

Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Cody Durden

Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov

Preliminary Card