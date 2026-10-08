Jake Paul Reveals His Hit List, Including Multiple UFC Superstars

Influencer-turned-boxer-turned potential MMA fighter Jake Paul revealed his hit list, and it includes multiple UFC superstars.

Paul, who has a 12-2 record in professional boxing, is not shy about wanting to fight the best fighters in the world. After all, his last boxing match was against heavyweight slugger Anthony Joshua, who knocked him out in the sixth round of their fight.

Despite that brutal defeat, which saw Paul break his jaw, he wants to keep fighting the best in the world, and his latest callout included both a list of pro boxers plus MMA fighters.

Jake Paul Reveals Combat Sports Hit List

Taking to his social media, Paul revealed his massive hit list of names that he wants to fight in both boxing and MMA, tagging MVP promoter Nakisa Bidarian in the post.

“Before I rest… Canelo Alvarez Francis Ngannou Conor McGregor (Boxing & MMA) Sean Strickland Darren Till Ryan Garcia KSI Chris Eubank Edgar Berlanga Tom Aspinall (Boxing) Deontay Wilder Nate Diaz (MMA) Midget who ruined our fight World Title Make it happen @nakisabidarian,” Paul wrote on his X.

Will Jake Paul Get the Fights That He Wants?

As far as the boxers on the list go, some of them have been known targets of Paul for a while.

For instance, he’s made it clear many times that he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez, though that fight hasn’t happened yet, despite it being a potential blockbuster in the world of pro boxing.

He’s also called out UFC superstar Conor McGregor for a boxing match in the past, though now he’s added an MMA fight to the list.

As for other UFC fighters, one of the latest callouts by Paul is for UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, who has made it clear that he is highly unhappy with how much the UFC is paying him right now.

If Strickland does end up leaving the UFC, then a matchup in pro boxing against Strickland would be a big-money matchup for both men.

We’ll see who Paul ends up fighting from this list, but you have to credit him for calling out the toughest fighters.