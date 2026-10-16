Jaqueline Amorim Suspended 6 Months for Failed UFC Drug Test

UFC women’s strawweight Jaqueline Amorim has been suspended for six months for failing a drug test by Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD).

Amorim, the No. 13-ranked women’s strawweight fighter, “tested positive for low levels of ostarine, a prohibited non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents” during an out-of-competition drug test, resulting in a six-month suspension for the submission artist.

She will be eligible to return after February 17, 2027.

UFC Statement on Jaqueline Amorim Suspension

The UFC issued a statement after Amorim was suspended for her failed drug test.

“Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Jaqueline Amorim of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has accepted a six-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP). Amorim tested positive for low levels of ostarine, a prohibited non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents. Ostarine is prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP and UFC Prohibited List. Ostarine was detected in out-of-competition samples collected from Amorim on July 29, 2026, and August 17, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Because the second sample was collected before Amorim was notified of the adverse analytical finding from the first sample, the two findings were combined into a single violation. During CSAD’s investigation, Amorim provided full and complete cooperation as defined under the UFC ADP,” the statement said.

“After reviewing the evidence, CSAD determined that the findings were consistent with exposure to low-level ostarine contamination rather than intentional use. This determination was based on several factors, including Amorim’ testing history, the low levels of ostarine detected in both samples, her use of multiple dietary supplements that had not been third-party tested and certified, and the documented prevalence of ostarine contamination in dietary supplements worldwide. The evidence also did not indicate that Amorim’ exposure provided her with any significant performance advantage.

“Under the UFC ADP, CSAD may, in its sole discretion, reduce or suspend a period of ineligibility when an athlete provides full and complete cooperation. After considering the totality of the evidence, including the absence of evidence of intentional use and the lack of any significant performance advantage resulting from the low-level exposure, CSAD imposed a six-month period of ineligibility. Amorim’ period of ineligibility began on August 17, 2026, the date she was notified of her provisional suspension in connection with the adverse analytical finding from her July 29, 2026, sample. Her period of ineligibility will expire on February 17, 2027.”

Jaqueline Amorim Is a UFC Submission Wizard

Amorim is 31 and is 11-2 in her MMA career, with all 11 of her victories coming by stoppage, including nine submission wins.

She first joined the UFC in 2023 after previously winning the LFA women’s strawweight title. In the UFC, Amorim has a 5-2 record, with wins over Loma Lookboonmee, Polyana Viana, Vanessa Demopoulos, Cory McKenna, and Montserrate Conejo Ruiz, and losses to Sam Hughes and Mizuki.

Amorim has been one of the most violent finishers in the UFC women’s strawweight division since she joined the promotion three years ago, and when she returns from this suspension, she will look to get back into the win column again.