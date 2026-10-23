Joe Rogan Stumps for Payton Talbott vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC commentator Joe Rogan stumped for a bantamweight bout between top contenders Payton Talbott and Sean O’Malley.

Talbott is coming off a brutal KO win over Deiveson Figueiredo that announced him as one of the top fighters in the world at 135 lbs, while O’Malley is a former champ who is still at the top of his game.

With both men being high-level strikers, Rogan says he would love to see this fight happen.

Joe Rogan Wants Payton Talbott vs. Sean O’Malley

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan made it clear that he hopes the UFC books Talbott vs. O’Malley next.

“He’s so good, I really hope that fight with him and Suga Sean O’Malley takes place, I really hope that takes place, because I think that is a gigantic fight, and such a good fight on paper. (Talbott) can wrestle, he certainly did with (Henry) Cejudo, that is a part of his game that just jumped up after his (Raoni) Barcelos fight. When he took Cejudo down I was like, ‘This is madness,’ this kid is special, he’s very special, he’s very very unique with his approach to this and he loves this, he loves competing and fighting,” Rogan said (via Bloody Elbow).

“I understand Sean’s position, though, if I was Sean I would not take that fight right now either because Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili are going to fight and if Petr Yan wins again, the big fight is Yan vs. O’Malley because their last fight was close… The money is there. That’s the fight you want, yeah the Talbott fight would be good for the fans, but that’s not the fight to make right now.”

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Sean O’Malley Hoping for Title Shot

While a Talbott vs. O’Malley fight would certainly be a fun one, O’Malley is hoping that he gets a title shot instead.

However, that will depend on the outcome of Saturday’s main event at UFC 333 between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. If Yan wins, then O’Malley likely gets the next title shot at 135 lbs, but if Yan wins, Song Yadong likely gets the next title shot instead.