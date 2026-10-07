Sean O’Malley Will ‘Light Up’ Payton Talbott, Says UFC Legend

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will “light up” Payton Talbott, according to MMA legend Jorge Masvidal.

Talbott picked up arguably the most impressive win of his MMA career to date when he knocked out former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 332.

Following the big win, Talbott used his post-fight speech as an opportunity to call out O’Malley, the former UFC bantamweight champion.

But he should be careful for what he wishes for, says Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal Says Payton Talbott Would Lose to Sean O’Malley

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Masvidal said that he thinks O’Malley would work Talbott if they were matched up inside the Octagon right now.

“He could look like Spiderman or whatever, but Sean O’Malley is no actor, he could fight. He will light up Payton right now. He’ll light his ass up right now. The footwork, one of the best footworks on the whole roster, and has experience going five rounds,” Masvidal said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Jorge Masvidal Not Sold on Payton Talbott Just Yet

While Masvidal said he was impressed by Talbott’s win over Henry Cejudo last year at UFC 323, he wasn’t as impressed by this victory over Figueiredo, who he thinks was checked out mentally in the fight with Talbott, which is why Masvidal knew that Talbott would beat him.

“In the (Henry) Cejudo fight, he surprised me. He really surprised me in that one. This fight, mentally, (Figueiredo) hasn’t seemed like himself. It’s not to diss him or anything, but it’s not what I’m used to seeing of him. So, I knew Payton would get this one done,” Masvidal said.

We’ll have to wait and see what the UFC has planned next for Talbott, but an O’Malley matchup is certainly possible, barring, of course, what happens in the UFC 333 co-main event between UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

If Yan wins, then a rematch with O’Malley will likely be the next title fight due to their past rivalry, but if Dvalishvili wins, then Song Yadong may get the next title shot at 135 lbs, instead.