Jon Jones Claps Back at Former Roommate Colby Covington

UFC star Jon Jones clapped back at his former roommate, Colby Covington, who recently had some harsh words to say about the UFC Hall of Famer.

Covington recently suggested that UFC heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson should leave Jones, whom he said has ” bad energy ” and is “a demon.”

Jones heard the comments that Covington — his former college roommate at Iowa Central Community College — made, and he’s clearly not happy about them, making sure that his former friend-turned-rival made sure that he saw what he said.

Jon Jones Goes After Colby Covington

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, Jones went after Covington for his recent negative comments.

“It’s funny that you blame Gable’s loss on my ‘negative energy.’ Meanwhile, I’m an undefeated fighter living the absolute American dream. Before he was caught, our guy had finished every opponent in the first round. Your logic doesn’t make any sense. I also find it funny that you, of all people, are commenting on my supposedly negative energy. I travel the world alone and get mobbed by fans, while you need full-time security in your own country. You come out once a quarter to do an interview about me and what a terrible person I am. Boy, you’re obsessed with me. A blind man could see that. We started off in the same dorm room, yet I’ve earned and achieved literally ten times more than you have. I genuinely hope that one day you start to feel better. It sucks to even have to address you. … again,” Jones wrote on his X.

Jon Jones Reminds Colby Covington What Kamaru Usman Did to Him

In addition to going after Covington for his comments about Jones, the UFC legend took a cheap shot at Covington, reminding him what former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman did to him the two times the welterweights fought in the Octagon.

“Colby, I think your deep hatred is directed at the wrong Black guy. It was Usman who broke your face, not me,” Jones wrote on X, while sharing a photo of Covington’s bloody face after he lost to Usman.