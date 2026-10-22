Jon Jones Reveals Turning Down UFC White House Fight

UFC superstar Jon Jones revealed that he turned down an opportunity to fight at the White House, something that he deeply regrets.

Jones is the greatest MMA fighter of all time, so when the UFC held its blockbuster event on the White House lawn back in June, UFC president Dana White invited Jones to fight on the card, as the promotion was trying to stack the deck as much as they could.

However, Jones turned down the opportunity to fight at UFC Freedom 250, and it’s something that he is still kicking himself about six months later.

Jon Jones Turned Down UFC White House Fight

Speaking to Prince St. Pizza, Jones revealed he turned down a fight offer from the UFC to fight at the White House.

“It was my decision, I could’ve fought. We just couldn’t come up to an agreement,” Jones said (via MMA Mania).

“Honestly, there was a little bit of contract negotiation that didn’t go my way. Dana is the absolute man, that’s the boss, and sometimes you and the boss aren’t gonna always agree. Business is business. But man, I usually don’t have regrets. I stand with my decisions, and it was my decision not to compete on that card.”

Jon Jones Admits Deep Regret About Missing Event

According to Jones, seeing the grand spectacle of the UFC White House card made him really regret not fighting.

“The night of the fight, seeing all the boys walk out with our war heroes … Man, watching the boys walk out from the Oval Office and Trump be there and everything, it was one of the few times in my life where I just knew I should not be home on this night. I should have been out there,” Jones said.

I’m such a proud American, and I’m such a fan of military and law enforcement. And to salute our military and law enforcement on that night and me not be a part of it as one of the greatest American fighters in our sport’s history? It’s one of my small regrets that I have to live with forever.”