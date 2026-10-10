Jon Jones Shares Biggest Regret in His Legendary UFC Career

UFC Hall of Famer Jon Jones shared the biggest regret that he has had during his legendary mixed martial arts career.

Jones has done everything that one can do in the sport, having won multiple titles in different weight classes while fighting the best opponents in the world for nearly two decades.

But he has one regret, the one that got away.

Jon Jones Wishes He Fought at the White House

Speaking to The Schmo, Jones admitted that the one career regret that he has is not fighting at the UFC Freedom 250 card in June, which took place on the White House lawn.

“Stipe Miocic was considered the greatest heavyweight of all time, and we were both older when I defeated him. I don’t really see how I can get any bigger than that. There’s the White House card. That’s one of the few nights in my career when I should’ve been there. I usually don’t regret decisions, but that was one of my biggest regrets in life, not being part of the White House card,” Jones said.

Jon Jones Not Ruling Out Return to the Octagon

Jones also responded to a social media comment by a fan asking if he is fighting again by saying that, right now, he doesn’t have immediate plans on getting back into the Octagon, but he is still being drug tested, so it’s possible that he could mount a comeback.

“More than likely, I won’t fight again, but as of right now I’m still getting drug tested. Leaving doors open, you never know what the future holds,” Jones wrote in response to the fan.

More than likely, I won’t fight again, but as of right now I’m still getting drug tested. Leaving doors open, you never know what the future holds. https://t.co/2SV3t9BWou — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 10, 2026

The UFC is in desperate need of stars right now, so you know that UFC president Dana White and Co. would love to have Jones come back and fight again, even if he has been a thorn in the promotion’s side for many years.

Will he fight again? It’s truly unknown at the moment. But you know that MMA fans would love to see the GOAT step back into the Octagon and fight again, even for just one last time.