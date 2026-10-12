Jorge Masvidal Provides Latest Update on UFC Comeback

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal provided the latest update on a comeback to the world’s leading MMA organization.

The 41-year-old Masvidal has not fought in the UFC since 2023, but he has been rumored to be in talks about a potential comeback for several months now.

While nothing has been announced just yet, “Gamebred” admitted that he is in talks with the promotion and hopes that something will be announced soon, as he does want to fight in the UFC again.

Jorge Masvidal Wants to Fight in the UFC Again

Speaking to Home of Fight, Masvidal admitted that he wants to fight in the UFC again, and revealed he’s talking to the company about a comeback.

“I love it, I always wanna get back in there, I train often. It’s the most satisfying thing I could do … There’s other things in my personal life I love to do, but fighting is the funnest roller coaster I’ve ever been a part of. It’s the highest bungee jump I’ve ever done, the best skydive. It’s the biggest wave I’ve ridden. I just love it. It’s something that I can’t describe the feeling of everything,” Masvidal said (via MMA Mania).

“So I’m not against coming back. And I’ve been talking to the UFC, and things are looking good. So there might be some news sooner than later. It’s definitely not about money. And I could always add to my legacy finding some names that that are still out there that are relevant, you know? But not necessarily for the money.

“Thank the lord that I had a good enough career that I don’t have to fight, but I do wanna fight. I wanna have the right opportunity. I wanna be in great shape and make sure it’s the right event, and I’ll take part in it.”

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Who Would Jorge Masvidal Fight?

The matchup that makes the most sense for Masvidal’s comeback is a grudge match against Leon Edwards, the former UFC welterweight champion who is a long-time rival.

With Edwards also currently free from any booking, this is a fight that could happen in 2027.