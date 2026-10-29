Jose Aldo on Why He ‘Cried a Lot’ After Conor McGregor KO Loss

UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo explained why he “cried a lot” after he was knocked out by Conor McGregor in 13 seconds back at UFC 194.

Aldo lost the UFC featherweight title to McGregor the night of December 12, 2015, in a fight that, to this day, he still wants to have back.

The fact that he lost to McGregor isn’t what made Aldo sad, however. It’s the fact that he knew he wouldn’t get the opportunity to fight him again and right that wrong.

Jose Aldo Reveals Reasons for Crying After Conor McGregor Loss

In a recent interview with Mundo da Luta, Aldo explained why he cried so much after he lost to McGregor.

“I cried a lot because, in my mind, after I lost, I thought, ‘(expletive), there’s going to be a rematch because I was a dominant champion.’ Up until that point, I was the first and only featherweight champion in history. So, in my mind, I thought, ‘There’s going to be a rematch, I’m going to fight him again, and it’s going to be a whole new story,’” Aldo said (via MMAFighting.com).

“But then Dana comes (to the locker room) and tells me that Conor can’t make weight anymore, so they can’t do that fight. (White) said he was going to move up to lightweight because it was too difficult for him (to make 145) and he couldn’t do it anymore. It was the last time he was going to make featherweight, win or lose.

“That’s why I was crying. Everyone thinks I was crying because I lost. No, I was crying because I knew we weren’t going to fight again. There was no way for me to get that win back, you know?”

Could Jose Aldo Ever Fight Conor McGregor Again?

Aldo is retired, and McGregor is on the last legs of his UFC contract, so a rematch between these two MMA legends in the Octagon will never happen.

But could they box one day? It shouldn’t be completely ruled out, and it’s something no one has really considered, even though both men have boxed before in their careers.