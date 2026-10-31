Kamaru Usman Believes He Would Have Beat Georges St-Pierre

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes that he would have beaten MMA legend Georges St-Pierre in his prime.

Usman and St-Pierre are arguably the two greatest welterweight fighters in MMA history. Most fans and analysts would have St-Pierre as the No. 1 of all time at 170 lbs, with Usman as the No. 2.

But according to Usman, he would have beaten St-Pierre had they fought during his prime.

Kamaru Usman Comments on Georges St-Pierre

Speaking on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Usman says that he believes that he and St-Pierre were the best welterweights of their own generations, but he is convinced he would have won the fight had they both fought inside the Octagon.

“There’s no greatest of all time. It’s greatest of your time. Each generation, each time, there’s a different champion, there’s a different guy that masters their time and they become the greatest of that time. I am a humongous fan of Georges St-Pierre, and I think Georges St-Pierre is great. I think in his time he was the greatest. And being the competitor that I am, that I was, I think in my time I was good enough to beat him. But that is my opinion. That’s not saying that’s exactly what would have happened. I’m sure he felt, because he was a dog, he felt he could have definitely beat everybody,” Usman said.

Could Kamaru Usman Ever Fight Georges St-Pierre?

St-Pierre has been retired from MMA for years, while Usman is nearing the final stretches of his UFC career, so the chances of these two ever meeting inside the Octagon and finding out once and for all who the best welterweight of all time is won’t happen anytime soon.

That being said, there is for sure a chance that these two fighters could meet in the RAF wrestling ring. Sure, it wouldn’t be an MMA match, but it would still be competition, and it would be interesting to see how these two matched up if they were to grapple against one another, even if strikes weren’t allowed, as RAF is pure wrestling with no strikes.